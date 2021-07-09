Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon’s best deals for today, July 9th

By Kelsey Chapman
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBdk0_0asGURMs00
(Teeter )

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out thereright now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical

For those looking to get into fitness with a low-impact, easy-to-use machine, this recumbent cross trainer is ideal, especially if you haven’t worked up the confidence to go to the gym quite yet.

It’s zero impact (your joints will thank you), whisper quiet, provides a dual upper and lower body workout, and has a 54” x 38” footprint so as not to take up too much space at home. Plus you can tack on professionally assembly for jut $89 more should you dread the unboxing process.

This one ends tonight, so jump on it now because you’re saving an insane $314 off regular price.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX3700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TZKG_0asGURMs00

Large spaces can often experiences issues with Wifi connection lagging the further away from the source you get. Tackle that issue with a range extender such as this one by Netgear that uses dual-band and patented FastLane(TM) technology, works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem, and connects up to 15 devices in your home.

When you buy today, you’ll save more than 40% off the original price and pay just $26.79.

McCormick Salt & Pepper Grinder Variety Pack (Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt, Black Peppercorn, Peppercorn Medley), 0.05 lb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5ZzJ_0asGURMs00

There’s not much we can sell you on that you won’t already know when it comes to spices–you need them in your kitchen, so you might as well save a bundle by ordering them on sale today.

You’ll get a nice variety with this set for just $10.63 that includes Himalayan pink salt, sea salt, black peppercorn, and a peppercorn medley. At the grocery store, you’d easily pay two or three times this price.

CraveBox Care Package (45 Count) Snacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bKrn_0asGURMs00

CraveBox is a great way to stock offices, classrooms, or your home pantry with quick and easy snacks that the whole family loves. Candy, Cheez-Its, Rice Crispy Treats, granola bars–it’s all here, and for a very limited time today, it’s all coming to you for just $12.50 (that’s half off regular price). This one’s a lightning deal and ends at 6pm Eastern, so make sure you don’t hesitate if you feel the munchies creeping in.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Granola Bars#Netgear#Tm#Himalayan#Black Peppercorn#Peppercorn Medley#Cravebox Care Package#Cheez Its
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

11 Amazon Prime Hacks That Make Life So Much Easier

Of all of the different subscription services that I invest in, Amazon Prime is my most beloved of all. I jumped on the train when I was in college for free, two-day shipping and I stuck around for all of the other perks that it has to offer. Out of toilet paper? Amazon Prime. Ready to revamp my workspace? Amazon Prime. Need a refill on my favorite makeup primer? Amazon Prime. Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on sunglasses that I’ll likely lose or accidentally sit on? Amazon Prime.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

This best-selling soundbar is somehow down to $39 at Amazon

Are you on the lookout for a new soundbar to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right. All that variety is great, but it also means you might have trouble figuring out where to even start, let alone selecting the model you want to purchase. Lucky for you, we’re here to help. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the popular TCL Alto 6 TV Soundbar at a discounted price of just $62. That’s a solid value...
ShoppingCNET

Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free on Amazon

Amazon on Friday launched a new promotion for its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Prime members can now enjoy up to six months of Disney Plus for free when they sign up with Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8 a month. Read on for details on how you can qualify. What...
ElectronicsAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a stellar pair of wireless earbuds — ones that rival AirPods, say — for less than $10 seems like a dream. Well, consider this a wakeup call, because these top-rated Wshdz S11 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $7 with promo code 65TZZIG6 at checkout, down from $20 at Amazon. You'll save a ginormous 65 percent...you know, if you grab them before someone else does.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Don't miss out on these TV deals from Walmart's Deals for Days sale — you'll still find major discounts from LG, Samsung, and more

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. As the big retailers go to war on prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event, we're seeing some tempting discounts from competing events like Walmart's Deals for Days. The big sale has another day to go, but some of the best TV deals will likely sell out. You can find discounts on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
ElectronicsGamespot

Today Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Cheaper Than Its Prime Day Price

If you didn't pick up a Fire TV Stick during Prime Day last month, you can snag one from Woot for only $20 right now, down from $40. This deal is only available today, but it actually beats Amazon's Prime Day price ($23). Woot's daily deals often sell out before the promotion ends, so you may want to hurry. As Woot is an Amazon company, Prime members get free shipping.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end? Here’s everything you need to know

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is well under way with more than 2 million deals to snap up across tech, TVs, laptops, games consoles and the online giant’s own-brand devices.Recognised as one of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, the shopping event runs for 48 hours and gives shoppers a chance to pick up big-ticket items from well-known brands for a fraction of the price.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesSo far, we’ve already seen huge savings on some of our favourite products, such as Apple Airpods,...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Keurig K-Duo is super cheap at Staples right now

Summertime might change your coffee order to include the word “iced,” but that doesn’t make coffee any less of an important part of your daily routine, which is why we’re pointing you toward these Keurig deals. And right now at Staples, you can score $40 off this Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker. It’s down to $130, which is an amazingly low price when you consider its regular price of $170. Don’t miss your chance to stay productive all day for less.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Amazon Prime: Is it worth the cost?

Since many of you have recently signed up for an Amazon Prime trial in order to get the deals for Prime Day, you may be wondering, “Is it worth it to pay for an Amazon Prime subscription?”. I polled my audience recently and asked them this question. As you can...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

There’s no way that Best Buy was going to let Amazon steal all the glory with Prime Day deals. Best Buy Prime Day deals are here to compete. With plenty of big offers going on, the Best Buy Prime Day sale is sure to be worth checking out, whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, or something entirely different. Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals, as well as look at whether you should shop the Best Buy Prime Day deals or not.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

The best Prime Day TV deals you can get right now

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Prime Day is a great time to score a new TV, with some of our favorite sets discounted by as much as hundreds of dollars off. Whether you’re looking for an affordable smart TV, want to upgrade to a high-end 4K model or need a good streaming player, we’ve handpicked the best Prime Day TV deals you can score right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy