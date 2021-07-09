Supermodels Can’t Get Enough of These Boxy Bags

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sure, little tiny bags are great. But I’m in the mood for hulking, bottomless pit carryalls that take up an entire outfit. So, it seems, is Kendall Jenner, who stopped at a gas station today in Los Angeles in a slick yet casual look: an oversized blazer by Harve Studio, vintage tailored pants, a graphic T-shirt, and velcro sandals by Gia Borghini in a collaboration with Pernille Teisback. For some ’90s flair, her hair was tied up in a claw clip. On her arm? A black woven Bottega Veneta bag that took up half of her torso, comparable in size to a large pizza or an anvil. Maybe Jenner was carrying a Macbook, maybe it was an edition of Infinite Jest. Whatever it was, the bag was certainly chic in a larger-than-life way.