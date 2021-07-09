Cancel
Supermodels Can't Get Enough of These Boxy Bags

By Naomi Pik e
 8 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Could it be that, after dominating the handbag scene for some time now, ’90s-inspired mini bags are about to be usurped by a different style? All the evidence suggests this might just be the (brief) case.

