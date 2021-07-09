Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, June 8, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer acknowledged that, according to studies, its vaccine against COVID-19 loses efficacy within six months and it may be necessary to reinforce the immunization with a third dose.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Spanish#Ai#Sarscov2#Cnn#Israeli#El Financiero#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Skipped the Pfizer or Moderna Second Dose, Here's When It's "Too Late"

If you got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, chances are you're aware that you need two doses to reap the maximum protection from the vaccine. Those who got Moderna were told to wait 28 days between the two shots, and those who got Pfizer were instructed to wait 21 days ideally between their doses. But according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shared with CNN in late June, about one in 10 people are skipping out on their second COVID shot. Now that the Delta variant is spreading around the U.S. and cases are up in nearly all 50 states, you might be wondering if it's too late for you to get fully vaccinated, and now, there's more information on the vaccination timeline.
Medical & BiotechBangor Daily News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine granted priority review for full US approval

Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine was granted priority review by U.S. regulators, putting it on track for a potential full approval by early next year. The drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech SE said in a statement Friday that the Food and Drug Administration plans to decide whether to approve the shot for use in people 16 and older by January 2022.
Medical & BiotechClinton Herald

New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK'd in US weeks after Pfizer's

U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK'ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections. Merck said Friday...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC says COVID-19 vaccine boosters not yet necessary, while Pfizer seeks approval for third dose

Fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In a joint statement released Friday, the agencies said that a full vaccination will protect most people from severe disease and death, and will guard against infection from currently circulating coronavirus variants such as the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Medical & BiotechSILive.com

Pfizer touts COVID booster shot, but is a third dose really needed? Here’s what CDC, FDA say.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pfizer is touting the potential benefits of a coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shot, but federal agencies say a third dose is not yet warranted. On Thursday, Pfizer provided an update regarding ongoing trials for a third dose of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, claiming that the booster shot could provide five to 10 times the level of immunity offered by the initial two doses.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Medical & Biotechtheclevelandamerican.com

Pfizer and Moderna: European pharmaceutical company confirms link of vaccines with heart inflammation

Hack. The European Pharmaceuticals Association (EMA) has confirmed a “possible link” between this Friday mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and various Rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis Developed after vaccination, so you will include them as side effects in your package insertion. The EMA’s Security Committee (PRAC), at its...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

If You Recently Had COVID-19 Should You Get The Vaccine?

Having tested positive for COVID-19 can bring up some confusing questions about whether or not you should get the vaccine. The COVID vaccine not only protects a person from contracting the virus, but it also prevents the spread of COVID-19 to other people, especially those that are most at risk of contracting it.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy