Stillwater Is a Difficult, Curious Film About Havoc Wreaked By Americans Abroad
What a strange thing, to sit in a theater in France and watch an American movie about France. Though, I’m not sure that Stillwater—the new film from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, which premiered here at Cannes on Thursday—is actually about France. Rather, it concerns the way that Americans, or maybe just America itself, behaves abroad. From one vantage point, Stillwater may just be a sentimental and lurid riff on the infamous Amanda Knox case. But I think McCarthy has something bigger in mind, which he pokes at intriguingly throughout his movie’s considerable sprawl.www.vanityfair.com
