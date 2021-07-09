United Way of North East Florida – Controller
This key position provides leadership and senior level support to the organization which includes assisting the Chief Financial Officer in decision making, analysis, procedure/policy development, departmental oversight and related strategic functions. It advances the organization’s accounting and financial capability understanding that efficient and effective operations are critical to the organization’s success. It works collaboratively with others ensuring all accounting entries are completed to produce accurate, timely financial data for decision making and reporting.nonprofitctr.org
Comments / 0