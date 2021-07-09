Cancel
Portugal Implements Stricter Requirements for Accommodations, Dining

TravelPulse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal is implementing stricter requirements for travelers amid rising COVID-19 case numbers. According to Reuters, visitors will need to show proof of a recent negative test result, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from the coronavirus upon check-in at their hotel or Airbnb starting Saturday, July 10. Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said that hotels will be able to provide rapid COVID-19 tests for guests upon arrival. What's more, children under the age of 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian are exempt.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

