Portugal Implements Stricter Requirements for Accommodations, Dining

Experience Portugal 2022 is an artistic tribute to Portugal, designed for consummate travelers, foodies and lovers of the good life. The trip is a curated insider's perspective to the good life in Portugal: including dining like royalty in Sintra's Pena Palace; visiting the Chapel of Bones in Evora; viewing Lisbon both by land and by sea; cruising along rally style in your very own classic car as you drive from Sintra to Cascais; exploring the labrynth landscapes of Quinta da Regaleira, sleeping in Seteais Palace; and so much more. The trip will be take place Saturday August 13th through Monday August 22nd, 2022.