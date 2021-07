Bears HC Matt Nagy mentioned he thinks DT Eddie Goldman will be at training camp despite missing minicamp. “Missing the mandatory minicamp is a big deal,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “But I have a lot of respect for Eddie Goldman. I think he’s a hell of a player. He’s a really special person, and I really don’t have concerns of him not showing up to camp. I really believe that he’ll be there. If he’s not, we got to continue to move forward and we’ll have a plan in place to make sure that we help get him here.”