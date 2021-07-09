The community is invited to attend the Thurston County Chamber’s July Forum on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia. During this month’s luncheon and presentation, Jason Robertson with J Robertson and Company (JRO & CO), strategic planning and public communications firm and Thurston Strong program contractor, will share Thurston Strong successes and will give attendees a look at future Thurston Strong economic recovery initiatives and resources available for impacted businesses and workers.