Elk Grove, CA

Man shoots woman, then fatally shoots self in Elk Grove Friday morning

ABC10
ABC10
 8 days ago
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after he first shot her, then fatally shot himself Friday morning in Elk Grove, according to authorities. In a thread of tweets from the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 9, at a home along the 10200 block of E. Taron Drive. A man and woman, who knew each other, were apparently arguing when the man pulled out a gun and first shot the woman, before turning it on himself.

