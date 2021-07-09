Man shoots woman, then fatally shoots self in Elk Grove Friday morning

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after he first shot her, then fatally shot himself Friday morning in Elk Grove, according to authorities. In a thread of tweets from the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 9, at a home along the 10200 block of E. Taron Drive. A man and woman, who knew each other, were apparently arguing when the man pulled out a gun and first shot the woman, before turning it on himself.