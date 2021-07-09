Malvern Historical Society to recognize Revolutionary War soldier Richard Vaughn
On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Malvern Historical Society will be hosting an evening of recognition of Revolutionary War soldier Mr. Richard Vaughn. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the Malvern American Legion Post 375 Hall (located at 233 Bridge Street), society member Mr. Douglas Angeloni will present a program on the history of Vaughn and the Bever Cemetery where he is buried. The program is expected to last up to an hour.
