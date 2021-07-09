Burgundy Lion, a Hub for Montreal’s Soccer Devotees, Gears Up for the Euro 2020 Final

Italy vs England sees the Three Lions take on a European heavyweight for the Euro 2020 title at Wembley on Sunday evening. The Azzurri have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, and have the experience and quality to finish the job against Gareth Southgate's team. Roberto Mancini has his side well-drilled and full of confidence. They have conceded just four goals in their last 15 fixtures and their defence looks as mean as any of the great Italy backlines of days gone by.