Burgundy Lion, a Hub for Montreal’s Soccer Devotees, Gears Up for the Euro 2020 Final

By Valerie Silva
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saint-Viateur Street, two restaurateurs have just upped the ante on what was initially just an amicable Euro 2020 wager. On Saturday, June 10, the day before the European soccer competition officially kicked off, the owners of landmark Italian cafe Olimpico and Burgundy Lion Group’s Mile End British pub Bishop & Bagg pledged to don the other’s merch should their team be eliminated first. Now, one month later, and with each of their respective teams coming head-to-head in a much-anticipated final this Sunday, July 11, suddenly, some innocuous merch-swapping no longer seems to suffice for Paul Desbaillets, co-owner of the Burgundy Lion Group.

