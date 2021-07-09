Burgundy Lion, a Hub for Montreal’s Soccer Devotees, Gears Up for the Euro 2020 Final
On Saint-Viateur Street, two restaurateurs have just upped the ante on what was initially just an amicable Euro 2020 wager. On Saturday, June 10, the day before the European soccer competition officially kicked off, the owners of landmark Italian cafe Olimpico and Burgundy Lion Group’s Mile End British pub Bishop & Bagg pledged to don the other’s merch should their team be eliminated first. Now, one month later, and with each of their respective teams coming head-to-head in a much-anticipated final this Sunday, July 11, suddenly, some innocuous merch-swapping no longer seems to suffice for Paul Desbaillets, co-owner of the Burgundy Lion Group.montreal.eater.com
