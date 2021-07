Thank you for printing the photo I had sent you “Honoring the pandemic’s victims,” on June 4. We placed 180 baby-blue ribbon wands, one for each of those we had lost to COVID, in a heart shape at Kino Park. We pounded a hole for each little stake into the dry, compacted soil, with support from Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday morning, May 30. This was planned to be a memorial close to Memorial Day.