Help Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council Hold Free Events this Summer for all Ages

By Ashlyn Messier
rimonthly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council has a lot of fun events for all ages planned for the summer. In order to host these completely free events, they are running a raffle fundraiser to win a Rev City electric bike to ensure that these programs can remain fully funded for the public.

