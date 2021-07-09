Cancel
Menasha, WI

The Buzz: Mid-Century Madness, Revival Lane team up to offer vintage finds in Menasha

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENASHA – Two couples who share a love of vintage collecting are extending that passion to the community. Mid-Century Madness, specializing in retro furniture and collectibles at 676 Valley Rd. in Menasha, recently joined forces with fellow vintage resale business Revival Lane. Revival Lane was previously located at Memories Antique Mall in Appleton, but both businesses will operate out of Mid-Century Madness’s brick-and-mortar store in Menasha.

