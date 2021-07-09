Village of Minerva launches community-wide survey
The Village of Minerva is launching a community-wide visioning survey as part of its economic empowerment and community development program. The village is very interested in the thoughts and opinions of residents as it focuses on the future of Minerva, and the information gathered will be used to help community leaders develop a strategic plan that will set goals and priorities for economic development, parks and open spaces, housing, amenities, city services and other development opportunities.www.the-review.com
