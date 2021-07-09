Pre Training Camp Final 53 Man Roster Prediction

11 most interesting Bears to watch before training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Whether you’re a Bears fan or not, everyone plugged into the NFL is excited to see what becomes of the quarterback competition between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, and how Fields performs once he does make his debut. But outside the quarterback room, there are plenty of other intriguing players to follow as well. On the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, we went through our top-five most interesting players to keep an eye on this season, and interestingly all three of our lists featured several different names. Without further ado, here’s who we will be watching with rapt attention this season, and why.