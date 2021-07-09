15 Fan-Favorite '90s TV Shows Streaming on HBO Max Right Now
With the enduring appeal of projects like Cruel Summer and Fear Street, the '90s never fully left us. If you want a dose of the iconic decade, you definitely won't find a shortage on HBO Max. Though you'll find some of the buzziest new prestige dramas there, the streaming service is also a reliable stop for comfort classics, such as Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Nanny. More of a sketch comedy fan? Get ready to laugh with Whose Line Is It Anyway? or Mad TV. Ahead, we've rounded up the very best '90s shows to add to your HBO Max queue right now!www.popsugar.com
