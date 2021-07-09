Where does Pro Football Focus rank WVU and its players in the Big 12?
The media covering Big 12 football has spoken ... and hasn't said too much about West Virginia's outlook for the 2021 season. Defensive lineman Dante Stills was the only Mountaineer to make the preseason all-conference teams Wednesday, even though running back Leddie Brown was a first-team pick after the 2020 season and is still on the team. On Thursday, the media put WVU at sixth place in the preseason poll.247sports.com
Comments / 0