Where does Pro Football Focus rank WVU and its players in the Big 12?

A game that can be considered one of the best rivalries in college football, and regardless of where either team ranks, is always filled with great football and amazing plays. The Red River Showdown matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is always a sight to see, and this season’s matchup in particular will impact the Big 12 Championship. It very well could have College Football Playoff implications. There is an insane amount of pressure on Steve Sarkisian to eclipse nine or even 10 wins this season and compete in the Big 12. It is safe to say that based off the past six seasons, that it runs through the red side of the showdown.