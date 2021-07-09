Cancel
NHL

Bud Light Giving Free Beer to Tampa Bay Lightning Fans After Stanley Cup Win

By Brian Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year, and that means free beer for the fans. Bud Light launched a Playoff Beerds program at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, meaning the company will shave off the cost of hockey fans to pay for a 12-pack of beer as their team advances in the playoffs. And with the Lightning winning the whole thing, fans in Tampa Bay will get a 12-pack for free.

