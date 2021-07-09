Kyle Kuzma still believes he can become an All-Star
Over the last two seasons, Kyle Kuzma has become a solid role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s improved defensively, and his struggles for the injury-riddled purple and gold in the playoffs this season notwithstanding, he’s shown he can contribute to a literal title-winning team on both ends due to his defensive and offensive versatility. He could have potentially done it again this season, if the rest of the roster had been anywhere close to healthy.www.silverscreenandroll.com
