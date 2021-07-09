Cancel
Kyle Kuzma still believes he can become an All-Star

By Harrison Faigen
Cover picture for the articleOver the last two seasons, Kyle Kuzma has become a solid role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s improved defensively, and his struggles for the injury-riddled purple and gold in the playoffs this season notwithstanding, he’s shown he can contribute to a literal title-winning team on both ends due to his defensive and offensive versatility. He could have potentially done it again this season, if the rest of the roster had been anywhere close to healthy.

NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says He'd Trade Kyle Kuzma For J. Cole

Kyle Kuzma is a player who was once viewed as an exciting scoring forward. He took a lesser role with the Los Angeles Lakers due to the presence of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his sacrifice paid off, as he managed to win the 2019-20 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ trade plan for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be looking to improve their squad in the offseason following an ultimately disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Some doubt has been cast on the future of a number of players on the roster, including the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder. As it is, it looks like these two will no longer be with the Purple & Gold next season.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma thought the Suns were a real contender once he saw their chemistry

With the Suns leading 2-0 over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals and on the verge of their franchise’s first title, it’s looking more possible than ever that the Lakers may have lost to the eventual 2021 champions. That would cap a somewhat shocking run to the title from Phoenix, but while their success may come as a surprise to some, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he saw it coming.
NBADeadspin

What’s the deal with Kyle Kuzma?

I remember Kyle Kuzma’s rookie season. The Nets’ 27th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft (he was then dealt to the Lakers in the D’Angelo Russel trade) burst onto the scene averaging over 16 points per game with 45/37/71 splits. While he wasn’t being put in the same category as other rookies that year like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, or the ‘sort-of-rookie’ Ben Simmons, Kuzma was being viewed as a huge piece in the Lakers’ future.
NBANew York Post

Lakers checking trade market interest for Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could be on the move. The Lakers are gauging teams’ trade interest in the 26-year-old forward, according to Bleacher Report. It comes at a time when there are rumors Kuzma is as good as gone in L.A. Kuzma was selected by the Lakers in the first round of...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Opens Up About Desire For ‘Consistent Role’

The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes for Kyle Kuzma after signing him to a three-year extension coming off their title run in 2020. Kuzma was expected to take on an increased role for the Purple and Gold on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, he struggled to find his rhythm consistently as his efforts were magnified by the team’s disappointing first-round elimination from the playoffs.
NBAlakers365.com

Kyle Kuzma Sends 1-Word Message To All His Doubters For Next Season

One Instagram page called @balldontstop wanted to remind fans of just that, and guess who responded – Kyle Kuzma himself. The page defended the Lakers star, claiming how he had to make a huge adjustment in his role and play style to assimilate under LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kuz had just one word to validate everything the page had said about him.
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Kuzma bemoans inconsistent role with Lakers

Kyle Kuzma’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers is likely coming to an end. After yet another disappointing overall campaign, following his team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, Kuzma signaled on social media that he was moving on. Around the same time, reports...
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma wants to be more than just a corner shooter on offense

Kyle Kuzma has never lacked for belief in himself, and it’s honestly easy to see why. Kuzma was a relatively unheralded prospect before the Lakers picked him 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he wasn’t expected to do much during his rookie season. He instead made the All-Rookie First Team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 reasons why Kyle Kuzma will never be an all-star

Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers is up in the air this offseason but one thing is for certain: Kuzma is not losing any confidence in himself. Kuzma made headlines this week with the comments he made in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. Most notably, Kuzma expressed his belief that he could be an all-star in the league and average 25 points per game and that all it would take is a more consistent role in Los Angeles.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers open to Kyle Kuzma trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active on the trade market this offseason, and Kyle Kuzma appears to be the name to watch. The Lakers are looking to significantly upgrade their roster after a disappointing season. They could pursue another star player this summer, with Kyle Lowry mentioned as a possibility. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers are open to trading Kuzma and have been gauging interest in him around the league.

