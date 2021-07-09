Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes to host inaugural Football Moms’ Clinic

By Roger Lee rlee@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Ashley Ridge players dive fully into wind sprints, play execution and other standard preseason preparations, coaches are offering their moms a taste of what football is all about. Ashley Ridge will host its inaugural Football Moms’ Clinic from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at the high school’s stadium. Check-in begins...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#Swamp#American Football#Football Moms Clinic#The Swamp Foxes#Gofoxes Org#Waccamaw High#S C High School League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte to host inaugural Jumpman college basketball invitational in 2022

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand signed a three-year deal for a major men’s and women’s college basketball tournament December 20-21, 2022, called the Jumpman Invitational. Details: It will be at the Spectrum Center and will feature four schools that have partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both football and basketball: UNC, Florida, Oklahoma […] The post Charlotte to host inaugural Jumpman college basketball invitational in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
SoccerThe Post and Courier

Ashley Ridge's Boomershine played key role for Sandlappers in all-star soccer match

Ashley Ridge goalkeeper Beckham Boomershine anchored the defense of an all-star team from South Carolina in the Clash of the Carolinas on June 26. Boomershine was one of 18 players from South Carolina selected for this year's summer soccer showdown. With Boomershine in goal, the Sandlappers battled a team of North Carolina all-stars to a 1-1 stalemate during a match played in Cary, N.C.
NFLwfft.com

Rod Woodson's inaugural 'Hope Through Football' camp kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson returned to the Summit City for the first time in over a decade for his inaugural Hope Through Football camp. The camp is a five day event, with a youth camp on days one and two, and a camp for older kids over the final three days.
College Sportsblackheartgoldpants.com

58 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Taylor Fox

Our countdown continues with another homegrown Iowa product. Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan HS) 2021 Projection: Backup offensive line/special teams. In writing these player previews it is rather amazing at how good you need to be to see the field at the Division One level. Taylor Fox walked on at Iowa in 2019. He redshirted that year. He did not see the field in 2020. Now in his third year in the program, Fox is hoping to contribute in any way. Fox’s recruiting profile listed him at 250 pounds. He now is at 290 pounds. Iowa’s strength and conditioning program is top-notch, folks. A bit of Fox’s high school pedigree. He was a four-year letterman in football. As a senior he was first-team all-state and was selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Game. He was a two-time captain. An interesting tidbit is that he was an accomplished punter. As a junior he set the East Buchanan record for punting yards at 1,351 yards. As a senior Fox averaged 40.4 yards per punt. I’d love for the Hawks to have a big lead and Tory Taylor tag Fox to go out there. A 6’3”, 290 pound punter would be fun to see. Punting (Big Punting) is Winning! Fox also lettered in wrestling and track in high school. Hawkeye fans are familiar with East Buchanan High School as Robert and John Gallery also hailed from there.
NFLStar News Online

Alex Highsmith hopes to inspire at inaugural Wilmington youth football camp

Getting to the NFL was no easy journey for Ashley alum Alex Highsmith. Along the way, Highsmith relied on mentors and role models to keep his faith and hunger alive. Now, the Pittsburgh Steeler wants to return the favor to the community that raised him. Highsmith was back in Wilmington...
NFLdakotanewsnow.com

Three NFL players host Sanford POWER football clinic in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playing through the rain, local 4th through 8th grade football players got to pick up a few skills on the gridiron at a Sanford POWER football camp, hosted by three NFL players with South Dakota ties. Philadelphia Eagles Tight End and Britton native Dallas...
NBAnevadasportsnet.com

Cody and Caleb Martin host inaugural 'Martin twins basketball camp' in Reno

Former Nevada basketball and current Charlotte Hornets players Cody and Caleb Martin hosted their inaugural "Martin Twins basketball camp" in Reno this weekend. Hear from both of the twins along with former teammates Jazz Johnson and Tre'Shawn Thurman as they give back to the Biggest Little City and reflect on their time with the Wolf Pack upon returning to Reno.
NFLhawaiinewsnow.com

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame hosts free combine and clinic this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and the Polynesian Bowl are hosting a set of free camps this weekend on Oahu and Hilo. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame officials say that these camps were organized to give players the exposure they lost from the pandemic — having missed the entire fall 2020 football season.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

RiverDogs outlast Augusta 10-8 in 4-hour contest

In a game that took four hours to complete, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets for a 10-8 win at the July 14 night game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 3,413 fans. The RiverDogs worked 13 walks in the contest, their most in a game...
Madison, ALWHNT-TV

Nonprofit track club hosts inaugural track meet in Madison

MADISON, Ala. — More than 100 athletes across the Tennessee Valley of all ages registered for the inaugural Parker Track Club track meet on Saturday. The proceeds, helping more than two dozen of the club’s runners, who qualified for the Junior Olympics, get to Texas for the event. “I was...
BaseballPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Fred's 16 strikeouts propel Mustangs to 5-3 win

Though the Mustangs didn’t score a single run outside of the first inning, starting pitcher Matt Fred’s 16 strikeouts clinched a 5-3 victory over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium. Fred, who before Thursday was sixth on the team in terms of innings pitched, gave an indication...
Adams, NEvoicenewsnebraska.com

Adams wins first game, Juniors play in district tournament

ADAMS – The Adams Post 221 Juniors played a tune-up game against Wymore before they played in their district tournament over the weekend. As the Hellcats looked for their first win, Wymore started the game with six runs in the top of the first to put Adams in a hole. The Hellcats got on the board in the bottom of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy