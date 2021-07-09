Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes to host inaugural Football Moms’ Clinic

Our countdown continues with another homegrown Iowa product. Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan HS) 2021 Projection: Backup offensive line/special teams. In writing these player previews it is rather amazing at how good you need to be to see the field at the Division One level. Taylor Fox walked on at Iowa in 2019. He redshirted that year. He did not see the field in 2020. Now in his third year in the program, Fox is hoping to contribute in any way. Fox’s recruiting profile listed him at 250 pounds. He now is at 290 pounds. Iowa’s strength and conditioning program is top-notch, folks. A bit of Fox’s high school pedigree. He was a four-year letterman in football. As a senior he was first-team all-state and was selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Game. He was a two-time captain. An interesting tidbit is that he was an accomplished punter. As a junior he set the East Buchanan record for punting yards at 1,351 yards. As a senior Fox averaged 40.4 yards per punt. I’d love for the Hawks to have a big lead and Tory Taylor tag Fox to go out there. A 6’3”, 290 pound punter would be fun to see. Punting (Big Punting) is Winning! Fox also lettered in wrestling and track in high school. Hawkeye fans are familiar with East Buchanan High School as Robert and John Gallery also hailed from there.