Gordon's Update July 9

No surprises and no changes, summer is definitely here. A high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern bringing us fair, dry and mild conditions to the area. The marine clouds pushed in again last night but as has been the case this past week, they will burn of slowly leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. With the highs over in the valley up close to 90, we see the usual afternoon westerly winds 5-10 gusting to 18. Thank to our natural air conditioner, todays high again near 70. We will have another trough of low pressure passing to our north tonight that will thicken the marine clouds again here tonight so we can expect increasing clouds, maybe some mist early morning with calm winds, and lows near 54.