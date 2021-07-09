Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gordon's Update July 9

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo surprises and no changes, summer is definitely here. A high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern bringing us fair, dry and mild conditions to the area. The marine clouds pushed in again last night but as has been the case this past week, they will burn of slowly leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. With the highs over in the valley up close to 90, we see the usual afternoon westerly winds 5-10 gusting to 18. Thank to our natural air conditioner, todays high again near 70. We will have another trough of low pressure passing to our north tonight that will thicken the marine clouds again here tonight so we can expect increasing clouds, maybe some mist early morning with calm winds, and lows near 54.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Pave#Asphalt#Odot#Area 1#Fafafa#Project Website#U S 30#St Helens Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy