Governor Cuomo Announces Redevelopment Plans for Western Portion of Kingsboro Psychiatric Center Campus as Part of $1.4 Billion Vital Brooklyn Initiative
$400 Million Development will Transform 7.2 Underutilized Acres in Central Brooklyn into a Thriving, Environmentally Sustainable Development with Community Amenities and Nearly 900 Affordable Apartments. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the selection of the winning proposal to redevelop 7.2 acres of the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center campus in East Flatbush,...www.governor.ny.gov
Comments / 0