On the Market: A Charming Colonial-Style Home on Nantucket

Sitting on over an acre and nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Tidewater neighborhood, this stunning Colonial-style estate has an entrance you can only find in magazines. Fully renovated in 2007, the owners spared no expense in creating a family driven masterpiece, with a floorplan that is perfect for entertaining. On the main floor, an exquisite kitchen, with professional-quality appliances and granite countertops, overlooks the spacious formal living room and the cozy family room. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a charming fireplace and bathroom, with a dual-sink vanity, a tiled walk-in shower and soaking tub. Just outside is one of two laundry rooms and a private hideaway office. Two other bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and the fourth is an en-suite. Down the hall is the large media/bonus room, with balcony access and an exterior staircase, overlooking the gorgeous pool, hot tub and paver patio, with covered outdoor dining area.