The cost of the rechargeable fan for sale in a usually cheap shop in Beirut was 1.4 million Lebanese lira. That’s nearly $1,000 (£723) according to the official rate.Nearly $1,000. On minimum wage, that is more than two month’s worth of salary. For a single bloody fan.There is nothing special about this fan other than it can work on a rechargeable battery, which is essential now swathes of Beirut have one or two hours of power from the national grid a day.So, it is in high demand as people swelter in the pitch black in the heat. It’s imported which...