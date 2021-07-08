Cancel
Longmont, CO

STEM Charter School In Longmont

Cover picture for the articleFlagstaff Academy is proud to be a STEM charter school in Longmont. It is in the St. Vrain School District, providing K-8 students with a strong foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Classes are taught with an interdisciplinary approach, in an environment that encourages students to achieve their academic potential. The classrooms are welcoming places where students explore subjects, express ideas and create a lifelong love of learning. Students discover the arts and humanities through the STEM perspective and get hands on learning experience. Character development is important here, as well. Students learn to respect the individual, classroom, school, community and world. Call 303.651.7900 to schedule a personal visit to Flagstaff Academy. Find out why we say, “We love what we do!”

