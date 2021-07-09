Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Lebanon-Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith any prospects of spectator participation in now out of the picture for Olympics host city Tokyo, authorities may find other ways to make athletes feel less lonely.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Substitutes#Tokyo#Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsinews.co.uk

The sporting events fans can look forward to after Euro 2020, from the Tokyo Olympics to the Qatar World Cup

Sports fans have a potentially very short wait for the next major event. Britain’s Mark Cavendish made history in the Tour de France on Friday when he equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins. If the “Manx Missile” can survive the mountain stages in the Pyrenees, he could yet eclipse the astonishing figure that Merckx, a five-time overall winner of the Tour, set in 1975.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Chiefs remove Arrowhead sign from stadium scoreboard

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially removed some iconic signage from Arrowhead Stadium as they rebrand to ‘GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.’. The Chiefs first announced a naming rights deal with GEHA back in March. GEHA is the official health, dental and vision plan partner of the team. They have collaborated with the Chiefs on “The Franchise” documentary series and charity initiatives in the Kansas City area. You’ve probably seen their name on some backdrops during press conferences or sponsoring club media.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns and Mercury Form Global Partnership for Newly Named Footprint Center to Become a Transformative Venue to Accelerate a Plastic-Free Future

The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Mallorca announced today a new long-term partnership with Footprint, a material science company creating a healthier planet by reducing dependency on single- and short-term use plastics. The partnership will include naming rights and product integration, and it will exponentially amplify awareness and use of plant-based fiber alternatives to plastic and build toward a carbon-neutral, plastic-free arena. Over the next year, fans returning to the newly named Footprint Center for Suns and Mercury games or concerts and shows will begin to experience food served in Footprint’s biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable solutions as well as educational points about the positive impact of making a switch from single-use plastics in their everyday lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy