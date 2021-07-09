Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Supreme Court debate of Sullivan could change libel laws, press protections, UB media law expert says

University at Buffalo Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times v. Sullivan landmark First Amendment precedent could face a turning point following the calls of two U.S. Supreme Court justices to reconsider one of the “most important and consequential” First Amendment decisions in U.S. history, says UB libel and freedom of speech expert Samantha Barbas. Barbas,...

Related
HeraldNet

Comment: Accounting for social media could change libel law

In a sign of hard times for traditional free-speech values, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan, the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.
University at Buffalo Reporter

A major Supreme Court First Amendment decision could be at risk

The Washington Post published an op-ed article written by Samantha Barbas on a possible upcoming Supreme Court review of the New York Times v. Sullivan landmark free speech decision. Barbas warned of the “chilling effect on the ability to criticize government officials, as well as the freedom of the press to do investigative journalism and to hold government accountable … Given how effectively libel laws can be weaponized, any major narrowing of Sullivan or its extensions could have wide-ranging impacts. Overruling Sullivan could imperil the right of Americans to criticize government officials, as well as inhibit the ability of the press to conduct crucial functions that allow for holding elected officials accountable.”
shepherdexpress.com

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Strongly Defends Marijuana Legalization

“The Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana. This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary. [...] If the Government is now content to allow States to act ‘as laboratories’ ‘and try novel social and economic experiments,’ then it might no longer have authority to intrude on ‘the States’ core police powers to define criminal law and to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.’ A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach.”
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times

Column: Does Biden intend to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers?

Is it time for a dramatic change in the way the Supreme Court does business?. No one really expected that question from the new 36-member commission President Biden established in April to study potential court reforms. He created it to fulfill a campaign promise, but most people assumed it would focus its sights on relatively limited proposals, such as whether terms limits should be imposed on Supreme Court justices and whether the number of justices on the court should be increased.
wknofm.org

The Case For Rethinking American Libel Law

57 years ago, the Supreme Court heard a case that changed how this country protects freedom of the press. Constitutional scholar RonNell Anderson Jones says that since Times v. Sullivan, a public figure has to prove a news organization knowingly lied with actual malice. It’s a standard that first Amendment...
Kankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: Trying to understand the U.S. Supreme Court

Under the United States Constitution, one-third of the power of the federal government is placed in the hands of nine men and women, the Supreme Court. Those nine justices are chosen by a sitting president, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and will serve for life unless they choose to resign. Most of us know that from eighth-grade civics. But after that, few know the workings of that formidable body.
Idaho State Journal

A puzzling Supreme Court decision

Among the recently released U.S, Supreme Court decisions, the most widely criticized — and rightly so — was its ruling, in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, that Arizona had the right to enact a law clearly intended to impede voting by that state’s minority populations. The most...
azmarijuana.com

Supreme Court Justice Says US Laws Against Marijuana Are Unnecessary

United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has called into question the US government’s authority to impose federal prohibitions on the state-licensed production and sale of cannabis. In a written opinion issued on Monday, Thomas wrote, “The Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and...
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Keene Sentinel

Sentinel Editorial: Suppression suppressed; NH Supreme Court says no to a law meant to dissuade college voters

Four years ago, we said of Senate Bill 3, the 2017 effort to suppress the vote of college students, among others, that it was “ill-conceived, both in intent and process, and would serve only to intimidate and disenfranchise those unsure of their voting status. Basically, the law does nothing to tighten the state’s same-day registration process that [Gov. Chris] Sununu claims is problematic. It allows voters without proof of residency to cast ballots, just as they now can. But it does threaten them with being tracked down by the police and facing a $5,000 civil fine if elections officials think they didn’t comply with the residency requirements. Given that many of the students from out of state who attend college here — the core targets of the bill — are probably unsure of their voting rights and the state’s procedures, the prospect of a police visit and $5,000 fine could easily dissuade many from even bothering to exercise this basic civil right.”
CNN
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...

