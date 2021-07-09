Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

481 Years Ago, Anne of Cleves Survived Her Brief and Bloody Marriage to Henry VIII

By Princess Weekes
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Divorce is hard, but most women don’t have to deal with their husband’s previous two divorces ending in the deaths of his previous brides. When Anne of Cleves married Henry VIII on January 9th, 1540, she likely had no idea about what it would mean for the rest of her life. After roughly six months the marriage was over, unlike Katherine of Aragon or Anne Boleyn before her, AOC walked away with her head and richer than before. What happened?

www.themarysue.com

Comments / 0

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Anne Of Cleves
Person
Thomas Cromwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Henry#Marriages#Catholic#The Roman Church#Protestant#English#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.
Worldgallupsun.com

Revered, then reviled by King Henry VIII

THE STORY OF SAINT THOMAS MORE (SAN TOMAS) 1477 - 1535 A. D. Patron Saint of politicians, lawyers, adopted families, difficult marriages. Born into privilege, Thomas More had a life of comfort and prestige laid out before him. He was heavily influenced by his devout mother and became a lawyer, although he always felt a pull toward the pious life, living adjacent to a monastery and even becoming a Third Order Franciscan. He was even known to wear a hair shirt (a shirt woven loosely of coarse hair to be intentionally uncomfortable) and conduct other acts of penance. He was a dedicated husband to his first wife. They were portrayed as a happy couple.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

What did Shakespeare ever do for the Royals?

In season three of The Crown, a student Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor), voices one of the most melancholy speeches in Richard II: “Within the hollow crown that rounds the mortal temples of a king/ keeps Death his court...” He invests Richard’s words, which reflect on the human vulnerability of every monarch, with a poignant sense of premature personal understanding.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Restored footage from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding to be unveiled to mark 40th anniversary

A documentary will shine new light on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding to mark 40 years since the two tied the knot at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.The Wedding of the Century will air on BritBox on Thursday 15 July and feature restored high-definition footage from the 1981 event that was watched by a record 750 million people in 74 countries.At the time of the wedding, video technology was insufficient and therefore couldn’t capture the details of the wedding for the public to enjoy, with the majority of footage considered to have been fairly poor in terms of...
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The “secret pact” of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in case one of them died before the other

The Queen isabel II would have made a secret pact with her late husband, the prince philip, in case one of them died before the other. As revealed by Princess Diana’s friend Richard Kay, the 95-year-old monarch has been quietly fulfilling a little-known pact she made with him. duke of edinburgh, hidden from the Royal family, on how to cope with the death of the other.
Celebritiespurewow.com

This Rare Childhood Photo of Princess Diana Will Make You Do a Double Take

We can’t stop staring at this rare photo from Princess Diana’s childhood. Last week, the entire royal family celebrated what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday by unveiling her long-awaited statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. That same day, her brother, Charles Spencer, shared a never-before-seen picture of Princess Diana as a child.
WorldGossip Cop

Meghan Stealing Princess Beatrice’s Baby Name, Setting To Showdown With Kate Middleton, And More Of This Week’s Royal Drama

In what should now be its own daytime tv soap opera, the saga of Meghan Markle vs. the British Royal Family is continuing as strong as ever. This past week saw a rash of reports claiming everything from Markle causing a “toxic marriage” for Prince Harry to her being part of the cause of internal bickering. Gossip Cop dug into each claim, check out our findings below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy