481 Years Ago, Anne of Cleves Survived Her Brief and Bloody Marriage to Henry VIII
Divorce is hard, but most women don’t have to deal with their husband’s previous two divorces ending in the deaths of his previous brides. When Anne of Cleves married Henry VIII on January 9th, 1540, she likely had no idea about what it would mean for the rest of her life. After roughly six months the marriage was over, unlike Katherine of Aragon or Anne Boleyn before her, AOC walked away with her head and richer than before. What happened?www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0