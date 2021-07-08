AJ Shirk Roofing is the leader in northern Colorado roofing. They have been providing expert roofing services to northern Colorado homes since 1903. Custom roofing is a specialty here. The install crew is experienced in creating tile, metal and asphalt roofs. AJ Shirk includes gutter installation on their roofing jobs. Expect a quality roofing job, done right. Here’s a local company that does honest work at a fair price. That’s why AJ Shirk earned Loveland Magazine’s Best Roofer award! One family said: “Thank you for the great job you did on re-roofing our garage. We appreciate your prompt service.” Proud to have an A+ BBB rating and Loveland Magazine’s Best Roofer award! Call today or visit the website for a free estimate.