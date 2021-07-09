Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

Volunteers Needed to Play With New Bedford, Fall River Homeless Children

By Phil Paleologos
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you can, imagine homelessness through the eyes of a child. There are countless people on the SouthCoast who live without a permanent shelter over their heads, but sadly, there are even more children living in the 93 homeless shelters across the state. Volunteers have been a life net for the homeless children, interacting with them but the year-long shutdown caused by COVID-19 has reduced the amount of volunteers to help with them.

fun107.com

Comments / 3

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
Fall River, MA
Society
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
New Bedford, MA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Homeless Shelters#Health And Safety#Southcoast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

New Bedford Bar Patron Gives Priceless Advice We Could All Use

Back on Friday, July 1, I was sitting at a bar Downtown at Freestones, celebrating the first day of a long, overdue and much-needed vacation. In the morning, I was leaving for Pompano Beach, Florida and couldn't wait to get on the 6 a.m. Saturday morning flight. I placed an order for food and waited patiently over an ice cold mojito. A gentleman to my left sat down next to me and asked how it was going.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

United Way of Greater New Bedford Awards Grants to Local Programs

United Way of Greater New Bedford recently awarded $420,000 to local programs and initiatives through its Community Impact Grants and the Community Building Mini-Grants. A total of $390,000 in Community Impact Grants were awarded to 17 non-profit organizations throughout Greater New Bedford to support high-quality programs and services that align with United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. Funded programs focus on addressing issues such as maintaining or improving health and well-being, improving student outcomes, and engaging families in the education of their children, connecting individuals to opportunities that provided a pathway for economic mobility, and providing direct assistance to those in need of basic necessities.
Dartmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Stop & Shop Selects Dartmouth Farm to Benefit From New Program

I love picking out flowers for our dining room table every couple of weeks. They add cheeriness to the space in such a simple, yet elegant way. Living so close to Stop & Shop, it’s easy to swing by the floral section and pick some up during a grocery shopping trip. And now, the decision to buy a bouquet will make me feel even better because I can support a cause close to home.
Fall River, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fall River’s Newest Restaurant Is Shaking Up How You Eat Seafood

One wonderful benefit of living on the SouthCoast is the abundance of diverse restaurants. There's something for everybody. Just when I thought I've had it all – pho restaurants, fine Portuguese cuisine, zesty burger joints, piping-hot pizza shops – right here in my backyard, a new idea has arrived in Fall River. It's called the Shaking Crab and it has expanded to the SouthCoast.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FUN 107

Bristol County Beaches Cleanest in Massachusetts

SouthCoast beaches are the cleanest in the state this year, according to a new report from the Environment Massachusetts Research and Policy Center. The center's 2021 Safe for Swimming report shows the results of testing 556 beaches in the state for fecal bacteria like E. coli. It revealed Bristol County...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Searching for Smashburgers on the SouthCoast

What's a smashburger and who invented it? Where did they come from and where can we find smashburgers on the SouthCoast? Even its name, is it smashburger or is it smash burger?. Either way, it begins with ground chuck packed into a ball shape so it can flatten evenly when...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

New Bedford Animal Control Searches for Puppy Abandoned on Video

We have a heartbreaking story to share about an apparent puppy abandonment caught on video near the Betsey B. Winslow School in New Bedford. You may remember last year, one of the many trends that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing was the red-hot idea of adopting a new puppy. People took advantage of the extra time at home to add puppies into their families. Puppies became so scarce that shelters had none to offer. That's a great problem to have – at least until the new owners decide that a dog doesn't fit into their lifestyle.
Somerset, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Cypress Hill, Method Man, and Redman Are Coming to Somerset for Labor Day Weekend

What do Cypress Hill, Method Man, and Redman all have in common?. Well, besides that, they’ll all be performing in Somerset this September as part of the first-ever Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup – which is basically a contest for who grows the best green in the state. This isn’t amateur hour; you can’t just leave your basement and enroll yourself in this competition.
MoviesPosted by
FUN 107

Investigators Lived in Rhode Island’s ‘Conjuring’ Home for Two Weeks and Filmed Everything

Harrisville, Rhode Island became one of the scariest places in America thanks to the release of the 2013 film The Conjuring, as it brought the story of a tortured family living in a haunted home to life again. It gave birth to a horror franchise detailing the cases of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, but the actual Rhode Island farmhouse never figured into the subsequent films.
LifestylePosted by
FUN 107

New England’s Largest Splash Pad Is Less Than Two Hours From the SouthCoast

Who's ready for a road trip? Pack the kids in the car and hit the road, but not for too long because your next family destination is less than two hours from the SouthCoast. The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village in Montville, Connecticut offers so much more than your average activities for the dino-loving kiddos in your life. Believe it or not, it's actually home to the largest splash pad in all of New England, which includes more than 30 dinosaur-themed water features. Kids (and adults) can experience their favorite dinos in a whole new way while hiding from the park's spitting Stegosaurus, dueling with the T-Rex and Velociprator-head water cannons and cooling off under the dinosaur "rib cage" waterfall. There's even a "flying" Pteranodon that's triggered by ground sensors throughout the splash pad!

Comments / 3

Community Policy