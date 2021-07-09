Cancel
Public Health

Nearly All COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Are Now Among Unvaccinated People

By Sarah Jacob y
SELF
SELF
 8 days ago
Unvaccinated people now account for the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the CDC says, but there are still about 154 deaths due to the virus per day. “Preliminary data from several states over the last few months suggests that 99.5% of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were in unvaccinated people,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., MPH, said in a White House press briefing. “Those deaths were preventable with a simple, safe shot.” In Maryland, for instance, all 130 people who died due to COVID-19 in June were unvaccinated, CNN reports.

