Charlottesville, VA

Downtown Confederate statues coming down Saturday

wina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The downtown Confederate statues are coming down Saturday. The city has erected fencing around Market Street and Court Square parks, closing them off to the public. Downtown streets will close from midnight tonight through midnight Saturday night-Sunday morning. The exact timeline of the work is not released, but the city says it could change throughout the day. Updates will be on the city’s Twitter page.

