Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

The best recruits Oregon has ever landed by position

By Erik Skopil
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week's Autzen Audibles episode, we were asked if Oregon's momentum in landing the "best-ever-recruits" was likely to continue. In researching an answer, I read through the program's all-time commitment tool on 247Sports. What I found was pretty startling. The Ducks have landed the highest-rated recruit in the past five cycles at six different position groups. Per the tool, Oregon has landed totem pole toppers at QB,OL, DE, LB, CB and S since the 2018 cycle.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
220K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Ducks#Ol#De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Missouri Statechatsports.com

Drink It In: Missouri football lands another big recruit

Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks on the field during warm ups before a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. 100320 Tenn Mo Jpg. Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has got his man once again, as top-ranked Class of...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Oregon Ducks enjoying recent fireworks on football recruiting trail

Mario Cristobal and his staff were not slowed down on the recruiting trail last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon used the power of its national brand and Zoom to land the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history during the 2021 cycle. “We were Zooming all over the world,” Cristobal...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football lands number one recruit J.T. Tuimoloau

Team physician James Borchers marvels at the accomplishments of coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team while dealing with COVID-19 last season. “I don't think anybody will ever know how difficult it was to be as successful as they were last year with all the curveballs that got thrown to them,” Borchers said. Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: What next for Oregon's 2022 recruiting class?

Following the Ducks massive recruiting weekend, the class has moved all the way to No. 9 nationally. So, what's else is left in the 2022 class?. With Matt Prehm on vacation, Erik Skopil is joined by newly hired DuckTerritory.com writer Jared Mack to field questions from Oregon fans. The first half of the show delves into Oregon's recent recruiting surge and what might be next for Oregon in the class of 2022, and it wraps discussing football team news.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon football recruiting recap for the week of June 28-July 4

It’s that time of the year when Oregon football recruiting picks up some steam right before the regular season. The dog days of summer are quiet for most college football teams, but not the Ducks right now as they’ve been red-hot on the recruiting trail over the past week, jumping all the way up to No. 8 in the recruiting rankings ahead of some big names.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Fresno State to now face former D-Coordinator at Oregon

Fresno State and a national headline collided earlier this offseason when former Bulldog head coach Tim DeRuyter accepted the defensive coordinator position at Oregon - as the ‘Dogs and Ducks face on Sept. 4 this season. Now Oregon has added Fresno State’s former defensive coordinator, too. According to a report...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Jack Sawyer Helped Land J.T. Tuimoloau, Ryan Day is a Better Recruiter Than Urban Meyer, and Michigan Has a Sad Promotion

A tradition like no other... I'll admit that I am no expert on sky explosives, but those tubes to the right and left don't exactly look like amateur equipment. JACK SAWYER WITH THE ASSIST. Some guys might get a little nervous when their team starts recruiting the highest-rated player in the country at their same position in the same recruiting class.
FanSided

Ohio State football: Brian Hartline can’t stop landing recruits

After a big day on the 4th of July, the Ohio State football team followed that up with another big moring by landing a four-star receiver. The Ohio State football program has had a really nice couple of days on the recruiting trail. First, they landed J.T. Tuimoloau yesterday in a massive recruiting win. He is the best recruit in the entire country for 2021 according to 247Sports. This morning, the Buckeyes landed another great recruit.
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Cyclones land Kansas City defensive end

Iowa State football’s run of recruiting success is rolling on. The Cyclones landed a commitment from three-star defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu on Monday, giving the program its third commit in the last four days. Ezeogu announced his pledge on his Twitter account. Ezeogu, a native of Blue Springs, Mo., is...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State lands TE Jack Velling

July has started hot for the Oregon State Beavers, recruiting to their 2022 class. Friday afternoon Coach Smith received a commitment from Seattle (Wash.) Seattle Prep tight end Jack Velling. Velling, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete holds an impressive offer sheet that includes Michigan, Utah, Arizona State, Air Force among...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Local Bullard HS recruit Jayden Davis lands first offers

Fresno (Calif.) Bullard High School class of 2022 athlete Jayden Davis has spent years training in Fresno Unified school playing fields, local training facilities and seven-on-seven teams. In June, those efforts resulted in his first scholarship offers. Davis's high school career was off to a promising start as a sophomore...
College SportsAugusta Free Press

Liberty has best-ever finish in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently completed athletics season was the best in Liberty Athletics history. The Flames ranked No. 72 in the final 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, Liberty’s best-ever position in the annual listing that ranks the top collegiate athletics departments in the country.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2022 class

It was a crazy start to the month of July for the Ducks on the recruiting trail. After hosting dozens of recruits for unofficial and official visits in June for the first time in well over a year, the saw the fruits of their labor provide four verbal commitments since Thursday.
College SportsJanesville Gazette

UNC coach Hubert Davis lands his first 5-star recruit

If there were any questions about how North Carolina's new men's basketball coach Hubert Davis would fare on the recruiting trail, he landed a resounding answer on Friday. Jalen Washington, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Gary, Ind., announced on his Instagram account that he has committed to the Tar Heels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy