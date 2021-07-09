The best recruits Oregon has ever landed by position
During this week's Autzen Audibles episode, we were asked if Oregon's momentum in landing the "best-ever-recruits" was likely to continue. In researching an answer, I read through the program's all-time commitment tool on 247Sports. What I found was pretty startling. The Ducks have landed the highest-rated recruit in the past five cycles at six different position groups. Per the tool, Oregon has landed totem pole toppers at QB,OL, DE, LB, CB and S since the 2018 cycle.247sports.com
