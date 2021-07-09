Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

FDA calls for investigation of Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval

By Rowan Walrath
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following weeks of pushback by physicians, watchdog groups and members of Congress, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally called for an investigation into the approval of Aduhelm, the Alzheimer's disease drug made by Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB).

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
901
Followers
3K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Biogen Alzheimer#Biogen Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Biib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Industrychaindrugreview.com

Aurobindo gets FDA approval for baclofen tablets

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD),Loiresal of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
HealthBusiness Insider

Lilly : FDA Delays Review Of Baricitinib SNDA On Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action date for the supplemental new drug application or sNDA for baricitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The delay is related to the FDA's ongoing assessment of JAK inhibitors, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) said in a statement.
Medical & Biotechnewschannel6now.com

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech. That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval Of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) For The Prevention Of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease In Adults 18 Years And Older Caused By 15 Serotypes

(MRK) - Get Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VAXNEUVANCE ™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) (pronounced VAKS-noo-vans) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older. The approval follows the FDA's Priority Review of Merck's application. VAXNEUVANCE is contraindicated for individuals with a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of VAXNEUVANCE or to diphtheria toxoid; see additional Select Safety Information below.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

UnitedHealth Still Developing Policy on Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug

Largest U.S. insurer seeks guidance from Medicare, physicians. UnitedHealth raises forecast as results top analyst estimates. is still developing its policies for coverage of the controversial new. Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s treatment, and is seeking guidance from Medicare and physicians as it weighs its options, top executives of the health-care giant...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Lilly (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) provide update on supplemental New Drug Application for baricitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for baricitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The delay is related to the FDA's ongoing assessment of JAK inhibitors.
Industrybiopharmadive.com

FDA revises labeling of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug to emphasize early treatment

The Food and Drug Administration, under heavy criticism over its decision last month to approve Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, has revised the medicine's prescribing information in an effort to focus treatment to the type of patients who were included in clinical testing. The FDA's June 7 approval of Aduhelm was...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

FibroGen Stock Collapses After FDA Panel Rejects Anemia Treatment

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted resoundingly against recommending approval for an anemia treatment from FibroGen (FGEN), and FGEN stock tanked on Friday. FibroGen is angling for approval in chronic kidney disease patients. But panelists voted 13-1 against recommending the FDA approve roxadustat in patients not dependent on dialysis. They voted 12-2 in the case of dialysis-dependent patients.
EconomyLaw.com

Arnold & Porter, Williams & Connolly Rep Bristol Myers and Celgene in Antitrust Suit Over Cancer Drugs

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter and Williams & Connolly on Friday removed an antitrust lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene Corp. to California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of engaging in an anticompetitive scheme to monopolize the market for the cancer treatment drugs Thalomid and Revlimid. The case was filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky; and Lowey Dannenberg on behalf of Molina Healthcare, a health care management business offering services through government programs. The case is 3:21-cv-05483, Molina Healthcare, Inc. v. Celgene Corporation et al.

Comments / 0

Community Policy