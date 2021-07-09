How to safely exercise outdoors when it's hot out

There is nothing quite like an alfresco workout, with its fresh air and changing scenery. But when temperatures soar, beware. Exercising in hot weather stresses your body, especially if the humidity is high. If you do not take proper precautions, it can actually be dangerous, and potentially lethal. The number of heat-related deaths while participating in sports has doubled in the United States since 1975, according to the National Institutes of Health. And the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that some 650 people die from extreme heat every year.