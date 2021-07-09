Birth: Hazel River Alexandra Belgarde
Proud parents Odessa Belgarde and Jesse Macdonald of Cordova are happy to announce the birth of their first daughter. Hazel River Alexandra Belgarde was born at 8:04 a.m. on May 4 at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. Maternal grandparents are Teri Melugin and Neil Moore and paternal grandparents are Cecily Hottinger and Michael Macdonald. Great-grandparents are Christine Belgarde and Kathy Hottinger of Cordova. Congrats to the new family.www.thecordovatimes.com
