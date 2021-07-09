Cancel
Birth: Hazel River Alexandra Belgarde

By The Cordova Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProud parents Odessa Belgarde and Jesse Macdonald of Cordova are happy to announce the birth of their first daughter. Hazel River Alexandra Belgarde was born at 8:04 a.m. on May 4 at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. Maternal grandparents are Teri Melugin and Neil Moore and paternal grandparents are Cecily Hottinger and Michael Macdonald. Great-grandparents are Christine Belgarde and Kathy Hottinger of Cordova. Congrats to the new family.

