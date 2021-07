For the past year and a half, the cloud of COVID-19 has loomed over the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Games have already been postponed a year, a majority of Japanese citizens do not want the Olympics to go on as scheduled and a state of emergency in Tokyo has forced organizers to ban spectators from all events. Now the virus has directly touched the Games as the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in the Olympic Village, just one week before the opening ceremonies are set to take place.