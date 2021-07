Millennials comprise the largest consumer group today, bringing new perceptions, attitudes, behaviors, and outlooks into their purchasing decisions. Millennials and Gen Z are more reliant on technology and particularly social media for discovery of purchases. The art world is no different with a new generation of buyers reliant on digital channels; 79% of millennials reported buying artwork online more than once within the last 12 months. ArtSugar is an e-commerce destination for art and home decor that is catered to millennials and Gen Z collectors. Offering accessible price points, the platform also features popular artists from Instagram including Angie Crabtree and Betsy Enzensberger that have harnessed the power of social. Since the pandemic, the company has grown revenue 80% year-over-year. A portion of each sale goes to support charity.