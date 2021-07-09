Half of Novo Brazil's brewing business now kombucha

Last October, when Chula Vista beer-maker Novo Brazil Brewing Co. took over the Ocean Beach taproom previously operated by Culture Brewing Co., it had a branding decision to make. The company has been brewing beer since 2015, but a hard kombucha pilot program launched in 2018 had rapidly grown into a thriving spin-off brand in its own right — and was still growing. When the sign went up, it didn’t mention beer at all. Instead, it read Nova Easy Kombucha.