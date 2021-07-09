Snap One Launches Binary BX 8K Active HDMI Cables

When it comes to home audio, I’m apt to identity as an enthusiast rather than anything near the committed obsessiveness of an audiophile. Yes, sound matters prominently when it comes to any options considered – but so does simplicity, accessibility and aesthetics, all before budget even comes into consideration (and let me tell you, it comes fast and hard for the wallet once you venture past the consumer end of audio gear). Living in a modest sized home also means the days of floor standing speakers and a stack of discrete components have fallen by the wayside for more integrated and simplified wi-fi powered solutions the last few years. But along came the Cambridge Audio Evo 75, an all-in-one network streaming system that cuts out compromise from the equation, delivering a high degree of performance with a customizable design that feels right at home alongside everything else that doesn’t require being plugged in.