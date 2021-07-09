Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Snap One Launches Binary BX 8K Active HDMI Cables

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinforcing its commitment to provide Partners with the tools they need to succeed, Snap One announced the introduction of a new line of Binary BX 8K Active HDMI Cables, which are designed to support 8K UHD at 60Hz 4:2:0 and up to 10K at 30 Hz 4:4:4. They also display 4K at 120Hz and 4K at 60Hz 4:4:4 and handle transmission speeds up to 48Gbps.

www.commercialintegrator.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi Cables#Zinc#Xbox Series X#Hdmi Cables#K Uhd#Bx#Denon#Yamaha#Griptek#Dolby Atmos#Hdmi 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsgizmochina.com

boAt launching the Rockerz 333 neckband wireless headset rocking braided cables soon

Accessories maker boAt will soon unveil its latest neckband wireless headset, the boAt Rockerz 333, with several impressive features. The product was recently listed on Flipkart but the product page has been pulled down as of the time of reporting. The impending launch of the Rockerz 333 follows the successful release of the Rockerz 335 and Rockerz 330 within the past year.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Video Gamesaithority.com

GIGABYTE Riding Hot Streaks And Launches Two More 4K Gaming Monitors With HDMI 2.1 Support

In the recent 4K gaming monitor race, GIGABYTE was off to a great start with the AORUS FV43U, the world’s first 4K tactical gaming monitor that supports HDMI 2.1. With its perfect mix of 4K image quality, esports-grade refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 standard, and many other top-notch specs, the coveted displays immediately attracted massive attention since the announcement and sold out on the first day of the launch on Newegg. The FV43U was also praised by Tom’s Hardware, the world-renowned tech media, and received Editor’s Choice Award for its class-leading performance in the gaming department, calling it the King of the 43-Inch Class.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

New ClearOne UNITE® 180 ePTZ Camera Delivers 180-degree Panoramic View

ClearOne, a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, introduced the new UNITE 180 ePTZ camera that provides a full 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with “real-time stitching” to achieve a variety of useful viewing modes for any application and environment. Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning,...
Electronicswhathifi.com

LG rollable OLED TV goes on sale in the US for $100,000

LG's rollable OLED TV is going on sale in the US but, as you would expect, it doesn't come cheap. That's putting it mildly – the LG Signature OLED R will cost a staggering $100,000 when it goes on sale in August, The Verge reports. Ouch. Still, this is no...
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

Flexson launches black ceiling mount for Sonos One

Flexson has announced that its ceiling mount for Sonos One is now available in a black colour scheme. The Flexson ceiling mount for Sonos One, One SL and Play:1, allowing the speaker to be hung from the ceiling. The mount allows the speaker to be inverted to enable access to...
Electronicsimore.com

Startech's new USB-C to HDMI cables support 4K HDR right up to 5m / 16ft

Startech has announced new USB-C to HDMI cables that offer HDR support all the way up to 5m / 16.4ft. The new cables are HDMI 2.0b-ready. Startech has announced a range of new USB-C to HDMI cables that are available in lengths all the way up to 5m and 16.4ft. Despite that length, the cables are HDMI 2.0b-ready and support 4K HDR at 60Hz.
ElectronicsWAVY News 10

The best 8K monitor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 8K monitors are the highest quality currently on the market. Most of the videos you watch on YouTube or streaming platforms have a 1080p quality. In the past decade, 4K ultra HD has become more commonly available for traditional and gaming use. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV to create a cinema-quality experience or want to bring your gameplay to the next level, 8K monitors are an investment you might want to consider.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

SV Microwave Launches New Range of IP68 Rated Waterproof RF Cable Assemblies

SV Microwave, Inc. has launched the 7015-10XX and 7029-35XX range of IP68 waterproof cable assemblies designed to withstand rigorous environments and harsh elements. SV's line of waterproof cable assemblies includes o-ring sealed connectors to 1 x 10-8 cc/sec, making them ideal for high pressure, harsh environment applications and the prevention of dust, liquid or gas leakage. These 2.92 mm available with SMA connectors.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Humax Aura 4K Android TV recorder gets swathe of new updates

(Pocket-lint) - Humax has announced a new firmware update for its Aura 4K Android TV recorder that adds extra streaming services and a number of audio and video performance enhancements. Firmware update 9.21 will install on user's set-top-boxes when in standby, or can be activated manually through the settings menu.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Yamaha YH-L700A unveiled: over ear headphones with ANC and spatial audio

Yamaha unveiled the YH-L700A, a pair of over-ear, noise-canceling headphones with spatial audio support. This feature uses head tracking to provide a more immersive listening experience. The headphones have 40 mm drivers with a frequency response spanning the 8 Hz to 40 kHz range. These have a closed-back design and...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

JVC Professional Video Announces New Line of PTZ Cameras

JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, unveils three new PTZ Remote Cameras. The new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras provide optimal streaming image quality and performance for remote production over the internet and are equipped with NDI|HX and SRT streaming, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization technologies. A third option, the new HD KY-PZ200W/B, provides an economical solution, sans NDI|HX. All camera models are available in black or white variations to best match the ambience of the venue/project.
Softwareaithority.com

Active Witness Launches AI Powered Access Control Solution

Active Witness Corp., a provider of artificially intelligent, cloud-based visitor management solutions, is pleased to introduce its SIMA multi-factor access control system that stops unauthorized access and redefines how access control is deployed. Conventional facial recognition systems require a person to present his/her face, then searches a database and presents...
Electronicstechbargains.com

UGREEN 4K 3 in 1 HDMI Switch $12.74

Amazon has the UGREEN 4K 3 in 1 HDMI Switch for a low $12.74 after Code: "UGREENSD125". Free Shipping with Prime or $25+ .This is normally $17 so you save 26% off. Amazon also has the 3 Port Input Version for a low $13.59 after Code: "UGREENSD234" The HDMI switch...
ElectronicsDesign Milk

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 and Evo 150 Elegantly Simplify Hi-Fi

When it comes to home audio, I’m apt to identity as an enthusiast rather than anything near the committed obsessiveness of an audiophile. Yes, sound matters prominently when it comes to any options considered – but so does simplicity, accessibility and aesthetics, all before budget even comes into consideration (and let me tell you, it comes fast and hard for the wallet once you venture past the consumer end of audio gear). Living in a modest sized home also means the days of floor standing speakers and a stack of discrete components have fallen by the wayside for more integrated and simplified wi-fi powered solutions the last few years. But along came the Cambridge Audio Evo 75, an all-in-one network streaming system that cuts out compromise from the equation, delivering a high degree of performance with a customizable design that feels right at home alongside everything else that doesn’t require being plugged in.
Electronicsluxurylaunches.com

LG’s radical 65-inch TV that rolls up like a poster when you are not watching it is now available for $100,000

In good news today, the LG Signature OLED R is finally making its way to the U.S., albeit with a $100,000 price tag. Yep, the future of TV has dawned on the United States, making flat screens look passé and costing approximately 50 times more than your average 4K OLED TV. of course, no other TV in the world comes with a fabulous 65-inch display that rolls up into its base when not needed. Then there is the cabinet containing a front-firing Dolby Atmos sound system.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Yamaha YH-L700A takes on AirPods Max with 3D audio and head tracking

Yahama has announced a new pair of over-ear headphones, complete with premium 3D sound features that could give the Apple AirPods Max a run for its money. In addition to active noise cancellation (ANC), the Yamaha YH-L700A’s party trick is a combination of 3D sound and built-in head tracking. This sounds a lot like Apple’s spatial audio feature, which works with head tracking on the AirPods Max — except the YH-L700A makes the feature available on both iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Community Policy