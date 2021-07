Today's Rando Texto was kind of crazy. A sister with a brain messaged us about a particularly bad breakup she was in with her ex-boyfriend and he is trying to tell her that he is keeping all of her stuff she left in his house. Her bed, her furniture, her plates, and he is even still using all of her streaming services without paying for them. Seriously dude? Also on the show, we take a look at the Emmy nominations, Steve shares what he is calling his "Best Daddy Tips of All Time!", and do you know what is considered to be the best place in the United States to live? All of that and much more on today's show!