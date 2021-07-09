Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL.

Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.

At least, that is the prediction of Kyle Youmans of DallasCowboys.com, who recently discussed Gallups upcoming free agency decision with his colleagues David Helman and Rob Phillips.

Said Youmans: "There is a big chance for Gallup on the table entering the final year of his rookie deal, especially when looking at other wide receiver deals signed this offseason. On the long-term scale, Corey Davis signed a 3-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets and Curtis Samuel signed for 3-years and $35.5 million in Washington. Each of which are around the deals that Gallup would earn should he have a big season with the return of Dak Prescott. Short-term wise, JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one year prove it deal to stay with Pittsburgh after a rough 2020, something we could see for Gallup should he have similar production.”

But considering the talent at the position already on the Cowboys rosters, is Gallup worth keeping around at that kind of price?

That is a difficult question to answer. After all, CeeDee Lamb is one of the NFL's brightest up-and-coming young stars at the position and is set to earn significantly less than Gallup over that same time period.

Likewise, Amari Cooper, despite injury concerns, has established himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL, is still young at the age of 27, and recently signed his own major extension.

And according to the aforementioned Helman, keeping Cooper over Gallup might be the more prudent move.

Said Helman: "If I had to guess, I don’t think the Cowboys can afford to franchise Gallup, and I also don’t think they can compete with the offers he’ll see on the open market. I know we’ve talked about the possibility of cutting or trading Amari Cooper and keeping Gallup – but I’m not sure enough people respect the fact that Amari Cooper just turned 27 and is one of the 10 best receivers in football. I’m not ready to part ways with that, unless something crazy happens this season. I respect Gallup’s gam tremendously, but this is a business and I’m guessing that’s why he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2022.”

Luckily, the Cowboys will not have to make that decision until the end of the 2021 season and can watch Gallup's progress throughout the year to make that determination.

Until then, however, it may be worth exploring any and all trade possibilities for the budding young talent, until that choice needs to be made.