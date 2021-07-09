“Once A Club Kid, Always A Club Kid” Camden Moore Remembered At Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence County
BEDFORD – No matter who you are, there is a quality, a trait, or a personality that you will be remembered by. It will live on, and when you are no longer around that piece of you will always be in the back of the minds of someone you came in contact with. When they least expect it, they will reflect back with a smile or laugh or comment “oh yes, I remember it and that crazy moment”.www.wbiw.com
Comments / 0