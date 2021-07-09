Cancel
Joplin, MO

Joplin city phone service restored

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago

Telephone service has been restored to city of Joplin offices and departments after being disrupted in an early Wednesday cybersecurity intrusion.

Many of the city government’s computerized and online operations, including its internet telephone service, were disabled.

Callers can now reach City Hall at 417-624-0820, the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122 and the Joplin Police Department's nonemergency number at 417-623-3131. The 911 system for emergencies continues to work and was not affected by the outage.

A City Hall statement on Thursday said that the systems affected had been isolated and the incident reported to law enforcement. City officials also consulted a cybersecurity firm to investigate the intrusion.

“We are working diligently to investigate this activity and bring our systems online as quickly as we can,” the statement read. “This incident has not impacted our ability to provide police, fire or emergency services to our community.”

Airport operations also are not affected by the breach.

Comments / 0

