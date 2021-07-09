Emerging Architects Selection & Exhibiton 2021
EMERGING ARCHITECTS SELECTION & EXHIBITION GEMSS’21 APPLICATIONS BEGIN!. The Circle invites young architects to apply for Emerging Architects Selection & Exhibition - GEMSS'21. This is the second edition of GEMSS and is organized under the main sponsorship of VitrA. GEMSS'21 aims to record the innovative works of young architects and teams under 40 and present them to large audiences. Deadline for applications is August 30th.www.archdaily.com
Comments / 0