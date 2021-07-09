Cancel
Emerging Architects Selection & Exhibiton 2021

ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERGING ARCHITECTS SELECTION & EXHIBITION GEMSS’21 APPLICATIONS BEGIN!. The Circle invites young architects to apply for Emerging Architects Selection & Exhibition - GEMSS'21. This is the second edition of GEMSS and is organized under the main sponsorship of VitrA. GEMSS'21 aims to record the innovative works of young architects and teams under 40 and present them to large audiences. Deadline for applications is August 30th.

www.archdaily.com

