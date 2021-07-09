Cancel
List: 2021 Rams Training Camp Schedule and Giveaways

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams will open their 2021 training camp July 28 at the University of California, Irvine. Ten practices will be open to the public during the nearly two-week camp. Fans must register here. Here's a schedule and a list of giveaways provided by the Rams. DAYDATETIMEPRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS. WednesdayJul 284 p.m.Training...

