Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra County, NM

Watch live Sunday: Richard Branson space flight, Khalid performs 'New Normal'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic will attempt its first space flight with a passenger, company founder Richard Branson, Sunday morning from Spaceport America in Sierra County, New Mexico. Accompanied by a crew of two pilots and three mission specialists aboard the VSS Unity, Branson's space plane is slated to launch from the air after being carried to a high altitude by the aircraft VMS Eve. From there, Unity will use rocket power to fly to the boundary of space.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Flight#New Normal#Virgin Galactic#Vss Unity#New Shepard#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Jupiter, FLNew Haven Register

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out...
Jupiter, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Viral TikTok Mom Sets Out for First Trek to Space: Get to Know the Mom Boarding Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Space enthusiast Kellie Gerardi is nearing the launch of her first flight to space with billionaire Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic spaceflight company. The Jupiter, Florida-based 32-year-old is a bioastronautics researcher and social media influencer. She’s taking part in an upcoming space flight aboard the VSS Unity out of New Mexico. In fact, the spaceship’s official launch blasted off last weekend on Sunday with founder Richard Branson on board.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Albuquerque, NMnewmexicopbs.org

Branson Blasts into Space

July 16, 2021 – New Mexico is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness on July 11 drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges as the state seeks to leverage the Virgin Galactic spotlight.
Aerospace & Defensethegentlemansjournal.com

The Tumultuous History of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson’s rocket flew 53 miles above earth on Sunday, officially making him an astronaut. But does Virgin Galactic really have what it takes to travel to infinity, and beyond?. Last Sunday a British man made history by leading a team further than they have ever got before. No, we’re...
Aerospace & Defenseinterestingengineering.com

An 18-Year-Old Student Will Join Blue Origin’s First Passenger Spaceflight

Mystery over the winner of seat auction aboard Blue Origin's first crewed flight to space continues. Last month, the mystery man or woman won the coveted seat by paying a whopping $28 million. And finally, Blue Origin has announced that its first paying customer will be an 18-year old Dutch student who's going to attend the University of Utrecht to study physics and innovation management this September.
Aerospace & DefensePost-Star

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

When Blue Origin launches people into space for the first time, founder Jeff Bezos will be on board. No test pilots or flight engineers for Tuesday's debut flight from West Texas, just the founder of Amazon, his brother, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer and a teenage tourist. The capsule is entirely automated, unlike Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago.
Aerospace & DefenseValley News

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Susan Montoya Bryan and Marcia Dunn Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship July 11, bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality and beating out his exceedingly richer rival Jeff Bezos. The nearly 71-year-old Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company reached an altitude of 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) over the New Mexico desert – enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and witness the curvature of the Earth – and then glided back home to a runway landing. “The whole thing, it was just magical,” a jubilant Branson said on his return aboard the gleaming white space plane, named Unity. The brief, up-and-down flight – the space plane’s portion took only about 15 minut.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson's disappointing space jaunt

Richard Branson's flight was a landmark moment for the fledgling space tourism industry, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos slated to launch July 20 and Elon Musk not far behind. But dreaming big billionaire-style might come at a hefty toll for the rest of us, says Holly Thomas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy