This Is How Much Madison Beer's Makeup Has Changed Over The Years

There are a few places in this world where someone can truly be relaxed and at peace. It’s different for everyone, of course, but for many, the beach is one of these special destinations. Maybe it’s the way the breeze is the perfect temp to cool you off from the hot summer sun, or how the soft sand squishing between your toes puts your mind at ease. Or best of all, maybe it's the feeling of swimming in the tranquil ocean waves with salty hair that brings up nostalgic feels from your childhood summer vacations. When you're that relaxed, it needs to be remembered forever, so snap some pictures and post with Instagram captions for beach waves.