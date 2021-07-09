Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

This Is How Much Madison Beer's Makeup Has Changed Over The Years

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Madison Beer’s rise to stardom has been steady, and at 22, she’s solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with. However, given she’s been in the public eye since 2012 (launched by Justin Bieber tweeting her cover of Etta James’ “At Last”) there’s a lot of her content out there, meaning you can track Beer’s makeup evolution over almost a decade, and wow, has it changed. Take a journey from the start of her Instagram to now see how Beer’s beauty has evolved over the years.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Madison
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Theater & DanceElite Daily

45 Instagram Captions For Beach Waves And Salty Hair Flips

There are a few places in this world where someone can truly be relaxed and at peace. It’s different for everyone, of course, but for many, the beach is one of these special destinations. Maybe it’s the way the breeze is the perfect temp to cool you off from the hot summer sun, or how the soft sand squishing between your toes puts your mind at ease. Or best of all, maybe it's the feeling of swimming in the tranquil ocean waves with salty hair that brings up nostalgic feels from your childhood summer vacations. When you're that relaxed, it needs to be remembered forever, so snap some pictures and post with Instagram captions for beach waves.
Hair CareElite Daily

These Long Haircut Trends Give Your Hair New Life Without Sacrificing Length

While I love my long hair, I can admit that it can get a bit boring. I've been asking for the same cut for ages — "Just an inch and a half off the bottom, with some light layers, thanks." — and while I don't want a dramatic chop, I am looking for a few ways to spice up my look. To get the scoop on this year’s top long haircut trends, I took a deep dive into the looks of your favorite celebrities and spoke to hairstylist Brad Mondo, YouTube sensation and owner of his own haircare brand, XMONDO. He knows a thing or two about good hair, so I asked him to spill all the tea on some of the best haircuts for long-haired ladies to try this year.
MusicRegister Citizen

Celine Dion Biopic Director Valérie Lemercier Says She Has Singer's Blessing: 'She Could See How Much I Loved Her'

As any Celine Dion fan will tell you, the Quebecois singer — also known as Canada’s National Treasure — is something of a comedian. Whether she’s remixing “My Heart Will Go On” with DJ Steve Aoki, using only her voice, or putting her own spin on “Baby Shark” in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Dion is hilarious. And so it’s only fitting that for her first major biopic, the legend was played by a comedian.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How Much Should You Tip Your Hair Stylist and Makeup Artist?

Like all wedding vendors, your hair and makeup artists work hard on your wedding day. Early start times, long hours on their feet, the pressure to get things just right for photos—it’s not exactly a walk in the park. Showing how thankful you are for their effort will go a long way and that gratitude begins with, well, gratuity.
Hair CareElite Daily

Low-Maintenance Blonde, Egirl Streaks, & More Of 2021's Biggest Hair Trends

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It may be impossible to believe, but 2021 is, in fact, halfway over. And that means it's time to get your second half of 2021 in order to finish strong. Alongside resolutions, celebrating that it's not 2020 anymore, and the other things that will come with a new year later on, you're probably ready for a fresh, 2021-ready hairstyle for a renewed energy in the latter part of this year. One of my favorite things to do mid-year is walk into the nearest salon and get a fresh chop or color to start the following months off right. Say goodbye to the drab, unwashed messy buns we all wore constantly in 2020 and hello to the 2021 hair trends continuing to dominate this year.
InternetElite Daily

40 Captions For Boomerangs That’ll Keep Your Followers Coming Back For More

Boomerangs really changed the Instagram game by bringing your everyday moments to life. Instead of just a still pic, you can have a Boomerang video that plays back and forth. It’s like you’re in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with moving images, which is why you need specific Instagram captions for your Boomerangs to magically make your posts even better.
MusicElite Daily

Harry Styles' 'Love On' Tour Dates Got An Unexpected Change

Live music is back, and Harry Styles is so ready to hit the stage — just not as soon as originally planned. The former One Direction member was meant to begin the U.S. leg of his tour in August, but on July 14, he announced he’d have to reschedule. While U.S. fans are over the moon they’ll still get to see Styles’ perform, at the same time, Harry Styles' Love On U.S. tour dates change was bittersweet for others. The announcement arrived in tandem with news he would be postponing tour dates in the UK, and it’s safe to say the heartbreak is real.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Hailey Bieber Reacts to Viral Video of Her & Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is subtly responding to that viral video of her hubby Justin Bieber “yelling” at her – TooFab. Nick Jonas is showing off a look he hasn’t rocked in a LONG time – Just Jared. Social media is obsessing over Paris Jackson‘s role in American Horror Stories – TooFab.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Not Going Out then vs now: see how much the cast has changed

Not Going Out hit our screens in 2006, so it's unsurprising the cast have changed a fair bit over the years. The BBC comedy focuses on Lee (played by Lee Mack) and his long-term love Lucy (played by Sally Bretton) and their family. Viewers were thrilled when the show finally...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy