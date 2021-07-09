Iowa Board of Corrections approves three new wardens: Clarinda Deputy Warden among them

FORT MADISON – The Iowa Board of Corrections voted today (Friday) in support of three new wardens to lead within the Iowa Department of Corrections. The Board approved the Department’s selection of Shawn Howard as the Warden of the Newton Correctional Facility (NCF), Marcy Stroud as the Warden of the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility (MPCF), and Chris Tripp as the Warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP).