Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

Iowa Board of Corrections approves three new wardens: Clarinda Deputy Warden among them

kjan.com
 9 days ago

FORT MADISON – The Iowa Board of Corrections voted today (Friday) in support of three new wardens to lead within the Iowa Department of Corrections. The Board approved the Department’s selection of Shawn Howard as the Warden of the Newton Correctional Facility (NCF), Marcy Stroud as the Warden of the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility (MPCF), and Chris Tripp as the Warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP).

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fort Madison, IA
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#Isp#Ncf#Ccf#Activities Specialist#Treatment Director#Forensic Hospital#Iowa Corrections#Correctional Supervisor#Food Service Coordinator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy